With trove of data, Gamecocks ‘much further along’ physically

The South Carolina football team now has a treasure trove of data on its players.
But it’s not something that happens overnight.
The Gamecocks have used the Catapult wearable GPS units since Will Muschamp’s staff arrived, which allows for tracking of a wide range of biometric data. The team has gone through two spring practices, one fall camp and a full season with a bowl game wearing them, and the value builds over time.
“The hard thing is you really want a year to study it,” Muschamp said. “To get a better idea, and that’s why we’re much further along with our football team right now as far as work capacity and who’s straining, who’s not straining.”
The system can help with gauging injuries and fatigue, or for motivating players in practice.
Although it’s less useful with smaller data sets, there still can be value there. Muschamp said the Catapult System will be helpful in integrating someone such as Javon Kinlaw into the program and figuring out his ideal weight.
Kinlaw signed with USC after growing to 340 pounds in junior college. He’s already lost 20, and set his own goal at 300-305. But Muschamp wants to work with him before determining that, and the biometric data will play a big role on that front.
“When you talk in terms of work capacity, when you talk in terms of gauging over 12 miles an hour, how many times you’re able to repeatedly do that, which is the measuring mark for a big man especially, it’s critical to be able to see that data,” Muschamp said.
