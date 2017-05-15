Former CCU receiver Matt Hazel expected to have shot at NFL roster spot

While six members of the 2016 Coastal Carolina football team are taking part in rookie camps with NFL teams, another former Chanticleer is also expected to be given a chance to make an NFL roster.
Receiver Matt Hazel, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, will be competing for a roster spot with the Washington Redskins. He was signed to the Redskins practice squad in October.
He spent a year on the Dolphins practice squad, appeared in five regular-season games in 2015 before being cut, and was signed by the Buffalo Bills for a short time.
Hazel, 25, was a polished receiver at CCU with fluid route running, good hands and good body control. He led the Chants in receiving for three consecutive seasons from 2011-13 and is the program's all-time leader with 183 career receptions and ranks second with 2,553 career receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns.
The Redskins lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, in the offseason. The team returns 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder and acquired Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick.
Also vying for playing time at receiver are Maurice Harris, sixth-round 2017 draft pick Robert Davis and Ryan Grant.
Last year, the Redskins kept just six receivers on their final roster. NFL teams begin preseason training camps for veterans in July.
Among 2016 CCU players, De’Angelo Henderson was drafted by the Denver Broncos and has signed a four-year contract, according to the Denver Post, and his former teammates Chase Tidwell (Seattle Seahawks), Sam Ekwonike (New York Giants), Voghens Larrieux (Buffalo Bills), Richie Sampson (Minnesota Vikings) and Alex Scearce (Chicago Bears) were invited to rookie camps.
