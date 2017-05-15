Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner from Fort Dorchester High named South Carolina and N.C. State as his final two schools. Dwayne McLemore The State
May 15, 2017 9:37 PM

Top Gamecocks QB target earns Elite 11 finals invitation

By Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina quarterback target Dakereon Joyner has earned a top honor at his position.

Joyner will compete in the The Elite 11 Finals, held June 2-4 in Los Angeles. He will be one of 24 quarterbacks battling for the coveted Elite 11 distinction. Those final 11 will compete at The Opening Finals in July in Oregon.

Joyner was the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina last season after passing for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushing for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He competed May 7 with more than 350 high school athletes at the Nike-organized Opening regional combine in Charlotte.

According to organizers, participants in the Elite 11 finals “receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting” as they take part in “on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development.”

The class of 2018 quarterback will announce his college decision between South Carolina and N.C. State on Father’s Day.

