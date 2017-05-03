‘A complete back’: Gamecocks land commitment from Sunshine State standout

South Carolina on Wednesday night picked up a commitment from running back Deshaun Fenwick of Bradenton, Fla. His coach at Braden River High said the Gamecocks are getting a back with excellent size and speed.
The 6-foot-2 Fenwick rushed for 755 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry, and 6 touchdowns last season. He also had 14 receptions for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he’s a power back and he does very well in pass protection and blocking,” coach Curt Bradley said. “He’s a complete back and at 212, 216 pounds, wherever he’s at, he can do it all on the football field. He’s got solid speed. The biggest thing in that league is about breaking tackles and carrying the load, and he’s solid enough and big enough to withstand the pounding and break tackles. He’s got great balance and body control to shed tackles and get more yards after contact.”
USC recruiter Bobby Bentley was by Fenwick’s school Wednesday, a couple of days after Fenwick visited USC. Bradley said the two built a strong relationship and Fenwick felt Bentley was someone he could trust with his college football career.
“I think Coach Bentley did a fantastic job of taking the time and do his homework and learn about DeShaun and was a father figure for DeShaun,” Bradley said. “I think it’s going to be a good fit for him as far as DeShaun learning how to become a complete man.”
Bradley also sees Fenwick as a good fit with what the Gamecocks do with their running backs in their offense.
“They have the ability to be under center or in the gun and I think that is good for DeShaun because he is definitely a down hill back,” Bradley said. “They’ve put out some good running backs at that school and I know that was something that was important to DeShaun as well.”
Fenwick also had offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa State, Missouri, Ole Miss, UCF and South Florida. Bradley said the decision came down to USC and Georgia.
Fenwick is the fifth new commitment for the 2018 class. Defensive end Tyreek Johnson, originally a 2017 commit, also plans to enroll at USC in January.
USC is looking to add at least two running backs in the 2018 class.
South Carolina 2018 class
▪ Deshaun Fenwick (RB): Bradenton, Fla.
▪ Darius Rush (WR): Greeleyville, SC
▪ LaMarius Benson (OL): Covington, Ga.
▪ Maxwell Iyama (OL): Murfreesboro, Tenn.
▪ Hank Manos (OL): Chapin, SC
▪ Tyreek Johnson (DE): Sumter, SC*
*Grayshirting after committing for 2017 class.
