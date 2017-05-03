Top USC QB target has told coaches his decision

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland Pause 1:55 Prom Night 2017 in Beaufort County 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 0:37 The making of 'Little Blue' ... miniaturized 6:31 Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding 1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know 0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Recruiters, including Will Muschamp, came to watch the Fort Dorchester junior, who proved why he is the most coveted QB in the state for next year. He racked up 427 yards of offense and three TDs. He is being recruited by the University of South Carolina and Clemson. mwalsh@thestate.com