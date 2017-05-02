3 USC football players accused in Five Points bar assault

Three USC football players are accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday, according to police.

The alleged assault happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Five Points Saloon and involved Deebo Samuel, Skai Moore and Jalen Dread, according to an incident report from the Columbia Police Department.

The three have not been charged.

The 24-year-old victim is described by a family member as an Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan. He told officers he confronted the men after they knocked his phone out of his hand inside the bar.

“The subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation,” the report states. “After a few seconds, the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him.”

The victim was hit several times in the face and had visible swelling around his left eye, police said. Bar staff pulled the men off the victim and escorted them from the bar, which is located at 812 Harden St. in the commercial district adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus.

“The subjects were identified by the fact that they were each USC football players,” police wrote in their report. Bar staff told officers the incident was captured on video. None of the football players were on the scene when officers arrived.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was transported to a hospital. No charges have been filed, but a police spokeswoman said Tuesday that the case has been assigned to an investigator.

Samuel will be a junior wide receiver next season and led the Gamecocks in catches and yards last season.

Moore, an all-SEC linebacker and the team's best defensive player in 2014 and 2015, sat out last season with a neck injury.

Dread was a backup linebacker and left the team during the offseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.