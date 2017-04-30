Football

April 30, 2017 8:14 AM

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson gets his mom a car for her birthday

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

A few days after getting taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made a big purchase.

The soon-to-be Houston Texan celebrated his mother’s birthday Saturday, and now’s he’s got the means for a nice gift.

Watson tweeted he’d bought his mother, Deann Watson, her “first official car.” He included pictures of himself and her, car with a bow and a few shots inside the Maserati dealership.

Watson was taken with the 12th pick in the draft and potentially steps onto a well-stocked roster.

