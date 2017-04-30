Gallman, Watkins and Leggett get drafted while more Tigers sign

Clemson football had to wait until late in the fourth round for a player to be picked Saturday, the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft. But when the picks came, they were in quick succession.
Running back Wayne Gallman was taken by the New York Giants with the 34th pick in the round (140th overall), and tackle Carlos Watkins went to the Houston Texans two picks later.
Tight end Jordan Leggett went to the New York Jets with the sixth pick in the fifth round – eight picks after Watkins.
Gallman ran for 3,416 yards and 34 touchdowns in three seasons as the Tigers’ starter. He was the sixth Clemson running back drafted in the past nine years, and the first Clemson offensive player taken by the Giants since wide receiver Frank Magwood in 1983.
Watkins started on two dominant Clemson defenses, sacking quarterbacks 14 times in 2015 and 2016.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Leggett had 1,261 recovering yards and 15 touchdowns on 86 catches in the past two seasons. He holds the Clemson records for career receptions, reception yards and touchdowns by a tight end and was a two-time Mackey Award Finalist.
Overall, six Clemson players were drafted this weekend. The Tigers had two players taken in the first round in quarterback Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans at No. 12) and wide receiver Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7). Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.
Shortly after the draft ended, the Carolina Panthers announced they signed All-American linebacker Ben Boulware to a free agent contract, while Jadar Johnson will again be teammates with Gallman – and linebacker B.J. Goodson – after he signed with the Giants.
After the draft, Boulware used Twitter to point out the new chip on his shoulder he’ll likely use as motivation with the Panthers.
“Like I said 3 days ago…I’m in the business of proving people wrong. All I need is an opportunity. Now just sit back & watch,” Boulware tweeted.
Johnson took a more positive approach with his message on Twitter about joining the Giants.
“Thank you Lord! I’m going to the Giants with my brothers (Gallman and Goodson)! Ready to work! It’s not how you start its how you finish.”
Artavis Scott will join the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent, rejoining Williams. Quarterback Nick Schuessler signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Scott also put a positive spin on signing as a priority free agent, tweeting “I know where I’m going so I’m good just know I’m gonna be on a team thank you to everybody who has supported.”
Leggett joins former teammate Charone Peake, former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro and former Clemson defensive back Marcus Gilchrist with the Jets, who have drafted a Clemson player three years in a row.
Clemson’s six selections ranked tied for eighth in the nation. Michigan had the most with 11, while Alabama had 10. Miami had nine, while LSU, Florida and Utah had eight apiece. Ohio State had seven, while Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee had six apiece.
It gave Clemson 15 draft picks over the past two years, its most in a two-year period since 1983-84 when Danny Ford’s teams had 16 selected.
Clemson’s six selections came within the first 150 of the draft for the first time since 1991.
