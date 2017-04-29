Clemson CB helps Miami Dolphins make club draft history

The Dolphins’ defense was historically bad in 2016. They made a different kind of history late Friday.
By selecting Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with the 97th overall selection, Miami used its first three draft picks on a defensive player for the first time in the franchise’s 52-year history.
Tankersley, whose nickname is Tootie, was a first-team all-ACC selection on Clemson’s national championship season. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound corner presumably will compete with Xavien Howard and former Clemson teammate Byron Maxwell for time.
Tankersley said he modeled his game after Maxwell, and the duo has a “close relationship.”
2017 Clemson draft picks
Round 1
Mike Williams (7), Los Angeles Chargers
Deshaun Watson (12), Houston Texans
Round 3
Cordrea Tankersley (97), Miami Dolphins
