From Clemson to Houston: Deshaun Watson drafted by Texans

Deshaun Watson is headed to the Lone Star State.
The Clemson quarterback was selected No. 12 overall by the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Watson was the third quarterback drafted. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky went No. 2 to the Chicago Bears. Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes was taken 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.
“This is the perfect situation,” Watson said in an NFL Network interview. “God works in mysterious ways. I’m just thankful and blessed. I’m just ready to get to Houston and work.”
Houston traded up to take the No.12 pick from Cleveland. Clemson receiver Mike Williams went five picks earlier, taken seventh by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns last season in leading the Tigers to the national championship. He ran for 626 yards and nine more scores.
“This guy is a winner. I don’t think anyone can argue with that,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “When you watch the college tape, there were so many things he did well throughout his career. ... I think he’ll be a great fit in our culture.”
Watson will be reunited in Houston with Clemson teammate and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He’ll also be a teammate with former South Carolina standouts Jadeveon Clowney and Jonathan Joseph.
“A team’s just going to have to believe in his intangibles – his drive to be successful, his maturity, his athleticism,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “His arm, I think, is adequate to good arm strength, above average arm strength. And the fact that he has the clutch gene and (the Texans) have a plan for him and a way to develop him so that he can transition properly from that offensive system in college to the NFL and continue to work on his deep accuracy.”
Houston opens the preseason with a game at the Carolina Panthers.
@DeshaunWatson4 I am now A very big fan of yours.✊✊ #HoustonTexans #NFLDraft— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017
— Deandre Hopkins (@Nukdabomb) April 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017
Hear from @DeshaunWatson4 himself!#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/kp300YeDB1— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
