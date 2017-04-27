Deshaun Watson thanked his family and coaches for their support and stated that he hoped to make attending the Davey O'Brien Award a yearly tradition. The event was Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. Video courtesy of Davey O'Brien Foundation
Deshaun Watson thanked his family and coaches for their support and stated that he hoped to make attending the Davey O'Brien Award a yearly tradition. The event was Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. Video courtesy of Davey O'Brien Foundation

Football

Letter from mom brings Deshaun Watson to tears

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

April 27, 2017 11:27 PM

Deshaun Watson’s draft night included an emotional moment courtesy of his mother.

The former Clemson star heard his name called Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia, with his mom, Deann, and other family members in attendance. Watson is headed to Houston to play for the Texans.

Afterward, he read a letter for the NFL cameras and couldn’t hold back the tears when the words referenced their struggles as a family during Watson’s younger years.

Here’s the video:

