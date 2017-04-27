Football

April 27, 2017 8:03 PM

Deshaun Watson goes all in with shoe choice for NFL Draft

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made a fashion statement from head to toe for the NFL Draft on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Let’s start with the toes.

Watson, according to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, is wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers. The cost? $1,995.

Watson was wearing a suit that’s part of J.C. Penney’s Michael Strahan collection. And when he’s drafted, he’ll walk up to the tune “There He Go” by Kodak Black.

The first round of the draft is Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., on ESPN and NFL Network.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey 0:44

Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on questions about Christian McCaffrey's durability 1:30

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on questions about Christian McCaffrey's durability
Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga 3:14

Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos