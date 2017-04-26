Clemson hero Hunter Renfrow, Georgia RB duo sign on for football camp

After landing Deshaun Watson as the featured attraction of last year’s All-American Football Camp, how does one go about topping that?
Tough call. Maybe you can’t. But you can get the guy who caught Watson’s touchdown pass that lifted Clemson to a national championship last January.
Hunter Renfrow, whose grab beat Alabama with six seconds left that night in Tampa, is one of four national champion Tigers set to join the staff for Hilton Head Island coach B.J. Payne’s fifth annual weekend get-together of top college talent and Lowcountry youth.
The roster also features Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, along with fellow Heisman Trophy contenders in Georgia’s running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. This marks the first time the Bulldogs will be represented on the camp staff.
And though the event has drawn a handful of future NFL draftees in its first four years, next month’s edition is expected to have its first freshly drafted staffer with the return of a determined former OSU linebacker Raekwon McMillan.
“At the end of the day, they want to work with the kids,” Payne said. “Little kids especially. They want to do it. It’s just a matter of getting hold of them.”
The camp runs May 19-21 at the Seahawks’ practice fields and is open to youngsters from kindergarten through eighth grade. High schoolers aren’t eligible because they are considered prospects and subject to NCAA recruiting rules.
Early registration fees are $100 per camper through May 5, with the price rising to $125 after that date. The camp drew close to 200 participants last year.
Receiver Tyler Hamilton, now on Purdue’s roster after graduating early last December, is among a handful of former Seahawks coming back to offer guidance. That also includes Marshall teammates Jestin Morrow and Jeremiah Maddox.
There’s one more name, too, that just might put this year’s edition over the top.
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who beat out Watson for the coveted trophy, is perhaps a 50-50 chance to join the camp if he can clear his schedule. The Louisville quarterback agreed to come, Payne said, if he’s clear of any date conflicts related to the Heisman.
“I’ve spoken to him, and he isn’t sure of all his obligations,” Payne said. “I think there are certain functions you have to attend when you win it.”
Payne’s staff certainly has not lacked for headliners in recent years. Two years ago it was Ezekiel Elliott and Braxton Miller, both part of Ohio State’s national champions three seasons ago. Elliott also led the NFL in rushing last season, beaten out for Rookie of the Year honors by Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott.
Last year brought Watson, joined by one of his favorite Clemson targets in Artavis Scott. And though the two-time Heisman finalist figures to be busy next month after becoming someone’s first-round NFL draft pick, the Tigers will be well-represented with Renfrow, defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt.
Three years ago, Renfrow wouldn’t have been considered anyone’s headliner. He walked on at Clemson, a 150-pound hopeful from Socastee touted more for quickness and savvy than physical prowess.
But he developed as a slot receiver, making 44 receptions last season capped by a 10-catch performance against Alabama. “Now he’ll be remembered there forever,” Payne said.
And with a possible NFL future in the mold of former Dolphins and Patriots receiver Wes Welker.
Payne also was surprised to get a return engagement from McMillan. The Midway, Ga., native was a second-team All-American last season, and projects to go in Friday night’s second round of the NFL Draft.
“Raekwon texted me a month or two ago,” Payne said. “He said he wanted to come back and do it again. I’m saying nobody who goes to the NFL comes back to camp. He tells me, ‘I don’t know where I’ll be coming from, but I want to do the camp.’ ”
