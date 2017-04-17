Football

April 17, 2017

Gamecocks make big impression on in-state DB with offer

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

R.J. Roderick plays quarterback and safety at Cane Bay High in Summerville and has offers from school for both positions. On Monday he visited South Carolina and landed an offer as a defensive back.

“I really felt at home and appreciate the love Coach Muschamp, TRob and the staff showed me,” he said. “They are very determined and dedicated to me becoming a student-athlete there. I look forward to continuing building a relationship with them and increasing my comfort level. It’s a committable offer and they said they’ll be in contact consistently.”

Roderick (6-0, 207) said he will return to USC on April 29. As for where that offer puts the Gamecocks on his list, Roderick replied, “Top spot.”

As a quarterback last season Roderick rushed for 1,778 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also believes his leadership skills match what he does on the field.

“I am a nonverbal leader,” he said. “I lead by example and speak with athleticism.”

He also has offers from Virginia, East Carolina, SC State, Army, Citadel, Air Force and Wofford.

