April 15, 2017

Coming big NCAA changes will affect Gamecocks

The NCAA announced a pair of notable changes for college football in coming seasons, which will mean a shift in the recruiting calendar and a new assistant coach in Columbia.

The Division I Council passed a wide-ranging package of changes that included adding a 10th assistant coach to college staffs and paving the way for an early signing day. Other changes include a smaller window for summer camps, earlier official visits and prohibitions on adding assistants associated with prospects.

That last rule would not have stopped USC from hiring running backs coach Bobby Bentley, as he is in the core on-field coaching staff. It would have stopped a team from hiring him in a support or analyst role (the rule mirrors one in place since 2010 on the basketball side).

In February, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he was for an early signing period, but did not like the rules allowing for earlier visits.

“You’re talking about a guy shutting down his senior year and not wanting to play because he’s already got a scholarship secured,” Muschamp said. “Because he’s already taken his official visits. He’s ready to go to college. Taking official visits in the summer, I don’t want to get into that business.”

Several outlets have floated the idea of the 10th assistant coach holding a recruiting coordinator role, but that part remains an unknown.

