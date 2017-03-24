DJ Park faces reset moment, last chance with Gamecocks

D.J. Park doesn’t shy away from his past.
He came to Columbia as a decorated in-state player, a hulking four-star prospect who’d played for powerhouse Dillon. And yet, here four years later, he’s still fighting to secure a starting spot and hold it.
He’s not sugarcoating that reality.
“I can’t lie, I think about it sometimes,” Park said. “Think about how I basically sat on the bench for four years. This is my only real shot to go out there and play and prove what I can do.”
For the moment, the 6-foot-5, 332-pounder is the top left guard, trying to hold onto the position and hold off Donell Stanley, a younger guy looking for his own shot. Park said he didn’t know he’d get that chance until coaches started calling names on day one of practice, and he’s aware line coach Eric Wolford could shuffle things at any point.
After a redshirt season and two years of mostly special teams, he seemed to have found something early in 2016. He opened the season at right tackle, moved to guard when Stanley got hurt and was back at tackle when Blake Camper got hurt in game two.
After a pair of starts, Malik Young, now the top left tackle, took over the starting role. Park was relegated to reserve guard duty.
So now, this second chance at starting represents a last shot.
“I think it’s been like a reset moment for my whole career here basically,” Park said, “because chance after chance you missed, opportunities not taken advantage of. Just go take the most of this opportunity to get in there this year.”
He said what happened last year was hard to accept, a transition he never truly got used to. He could still find himself outside if the situation called for it. Whatever the staff wants him to do, he’ll do.
He was part of a short-lived pipeline from the Dillon Wildcats dynasty to Williams-Brice. In his class, plus the one before and after, the Gamecocks signed Dillon center Bryce King, linebacker Joe Blue and wide receiver Kwinton Smith.
Park is the only one to make it to his last year of eligibility at USC.
He knows he’s taking his last chance and wants to make the most of it. He also knows he’ll have to hold off Stanley, an opening-game starter last fall before an injury, and deploy a little veteran guile to secure his spot.
“You’ve got this younger guy that comes in,” Park said. “And he’s really, really good, and he’s pushing me. It’s my last year, so I’ve got to push even harder, but he’s right there behind me.”
