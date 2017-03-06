DC safety, Georgia lineman pick up offers at Clemson junior day

Covington, Ga., defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies of has been on a roll with major offers and added another from Clemson while at the junior day Saturday.
“They said they like the way I was violent with my hands, have good footwork, and they like the way I flip my hips to get by opponents,” Jefferies said. “They said they see me at defensive tackle and defensive end.”
Jefferies also has a USC offer and visited there recently. He said he’s going back to South Carolina on March 17. He’s also going to visit Texas A&M. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He does not have favorites.
“At the moment, there’s nothing right now,” Jefferies said. “I’m just enjoying the recruiting process.”
▪ Defensive back Noah Boykin (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) is a highly-recruited safety from Washington, D.C., and he was at Clemson Saturday and was officially offered by the Tigers in person.
“Coach Reed pretty much had handed me the offer, I just wanted to come down to make it official and enjoy the facilities with my family,” Boykin said. “Coach (Brent) Venables was very vocal in communication, firm on everything he stated. He wants me back there in a couple months to build a relationship with Dabo (Swinney).”
As for what the Clemson coaches said they like about his ability, Boykin said, “From my understanding, it just was my game as a whole.”
His offers also include Boston College, Kentucky, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Maryland, NC State, Pitt, North Carolina, Virginia Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. He also has visited Maryland, Temple and Virginia and plans to visit North Carolina and West Virginia in the future. He does not have favorites.
“I’m taking everything slow but a top 10 should be coming mid-season,” Boykin said.
▪ Defensive lineman Ja’Mion Franklin (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) of Ridgely, Md., made his first visit to Clemson Saturday for the junior day.
“Man, I had a phenomenal time at Clemson, definitely was a wowing experience,” Ridgely said. “There’s just something different about Clemson and I felt that all day. Great people there and a great atmosphere. They haven’t offered yet but have expressed great interest. I’m looking forward to building a closer relationships with the staff and we’ll see how it goes. They just told me they love how I play the game aggressively and explosively. From watching my film, I made a lot of plays in the backfield and it really got them fired up.”
Franklin has offers from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Georgia Tech and others. He also has visited Syracuse, Virginia, Temple and Maryland. He is going to Boston College and Notre Dame later this month.
Other Clemson junior day visitors:
Defensive end Justin Mascoll of Snellville, Ga.
Athlete Jalyn Phillips of Lawrenceville, Ga.
2019 Linebacker Anthony Solomon of Ft. Lauderdale
2019 Defensive end Christopher Hinton of Norcross, Ga.
2019 Athlete Litchfield Ajavon of Alexandria, Va.
2019 Wide receiver Demarcco Hellams of Hyattsville, Md,
2019 Quarterback Jalon Jones of Richmond
2019 Offensive lineman Pierce Quick of Trussville, Ala.
2019 Defensive lineman Jacob Lacey of Bowling Green, Ky.
2020 Running back Blake Corum of Laurel, Md.
2020 Defensive end Coziah Izzard of Laurel, Md.
Also visiting Clemson Saturday night was the large group of players from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., that included defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. and lineman Taron Vincent.
Notes:
▪ Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory Saturday picked up offers from Tennessee and Auburn.
▪ Clemson targets Jordyn Adams, a wide receiver from of Cary, N.C., and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige Jr. of Tampa visited North Carolina Saturday.
Comments