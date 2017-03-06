Can Clemson reload? Departing Tigers are optimistic

Ben Boulware was telling a story at the NFL Combine. A construction story. About how the players that came before him at Clemson had built a foundation, stacking bricks on top of bricks to make the walls.
“All we really did was put the roof on it,” he said.
Then he stopped himself and backtracked.
“I feel like there is definitely not a roof, not a ceiling, there’s so much more that our team can do,” he said.
That’s the challenge now for the Tigers. The kings of college football thanks to their 35-31 upending of Alabama in the national title game must now replace Boulware and the eight other Clemson products who are at the NFL Combine this year preparing for their professional careers.
The Tigers’ nine invitees are tied for the fourth most in the nation. That means only Michigan (14), Alabama (10) and LSU (10) will have to replace more NFL-level talent in 2017, and lots of Clemson’s is at high-profile positions. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Jordan Leggett, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and safety Jadar Johnson all are auditioning for scouts at this year’s event.
So, can the Tigers reload all those positions quickly?
“You know, that’s what I’m waiting to see,” former Tigers running back Wayne Gallman said. “I’m really excited to see what those guys do. I know the guys who are behind me, I know they are ready for that role. The guys behind Deshaun, they have to take that role because that’s a big position to fill.”
All nine of the players were starters for Clemson, and starting center Jay Guillermo, who could be a late-round pick, is not even among the group.
“It’s going to be kind of tough to do,” Watkins said. “We lost some great players, not only players but great leaders, but the guys behind us they knew the role they had to play. The guys who were behind us are in a new role, and I’m pretty sure they are going to handle it well, step up to the challenge.”
Williams is optimistic his former teammates are up to the challenge despite having to replace their leading passer, rusher and two best pass catchers.
“Clemson recruits,” Williams said. “They have a top recruiting class every year so replacing us is going to be pretty easy for them.”
Scott also pointed to recruiting.
“We always reload,” he said. “There are a lot of young players there who are great players so I think they’re going to do pretty well this year.”
The Tigers’ last four recruiting classes have been ranked Nos. 16, 11, 9 and 17 by 247Sports.com’s composite ranking system. The job of putting on the second story of Dabo Swinney’s program will fall to this year’s senior class, Boulware said.
“It’s up to the leadership of each team to accomplish that,” he said. “Our senior class did that. Hopefully, there’s going to be more to come.”
