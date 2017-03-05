Gamecocks freshman DB in position for early role

There’s a gap between what an early enrollee football player can show through workouts and what he can show when the helmets come on for live practice.
South Carolina safety Jaylin Dickerson is only now getting the chance to do the latter, but before that, he left coaches and teammates impressed with the former.
“He runs very well,” Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “He’s very intelligent and he’s a guy that believes in hard work. He’s done a really, really good job since he’s been here.”
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he’d been “really impressed” with the Southern Pines, N.C., product, who will likely have a chance to show his skills in the spring because of the depth situation.
The Gamecocks began spring with eight scholarship defensive backs: five starters from last season, including do-everything option Steven Montac, plus Dickerson, junior college transfer Kaleb Chalmers and redshirt Chris Smith. Chalmers can play every spot, but with him spending some time at corner, there should be a good number of reps for Dickerson with the second unit.
Not that he wants to be handed any spot.
“Wherever you go, you’re going to have to compete,” said Dickerson, who in part made his choice to come to Columbia based on the staff’s history with his position.
This past week, he saw time with the second-string safeties, alongside former wide receiver Javon Charleston.
Corner Chris Lammons said he’s liked what he’s seen from Dickerson, who had 65 tackles, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles as a high school senior.
“He’s coming along,” Lammons said. “He’s picking up everything real fast. He competes and he’s playing fast. He’s going to be a good player.”
Dickerson’s intelligence and understanding of the game has come up several times, and he said his background as a quarterback helps with route recognition, but Robinson warned there will still be a process of translating it to the field with college talent.
The coach noted when the ball is being thrown and players have get in and tackle, it’s a different world. But he’s bestowed a key piece of advice on his new charge.
“I told him, slow the game down in your brain and the only way you can do that is learn what to do,” Robinson said. “If you’re thinking what to do and you’re thinking how to run to the ball and you’re thinking how you’re going to run to the ball, it’s too much thinking. Not enough reacting.”
