Clemson fans, here’s where you can get your commemorative envelopes in Beaufort County

Select South Carolina post offices are now offering a limited-edition commemorative envelope celebrating Clemson’s victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
These envelopes are currently available at the Bluffton Post Office at 25 Thurmond Way.
The envelopes are also available in matted artwork. The items available at the 26 post offices include:
• Commemorative Envelope: A collectible No. 10 envelope, available in two colors, features the Clemson University logo and bears a postmark featuring the location and date of the championship game. The commemorative envelopes, which also notes the game’s final score, is limited to 5,000 prints and are $10 each.
• Matted Artwork: Contains a commemorative envelope mounted on a matted artwork print and is also limited to 5,000 prints. Each matted artwork costs $25.
Both are now available at the following South Carolina post offices: Anderson, Bennettsville, Bluffton, Cayce-West Columbia, Clemson, Columbia Main Office, Cross Creek Station, Dillon Main Office, Easley, East Bay Station, Florence, Gaffney, Goose Creek, Greenville Main Office, Greenwood, Greer, Irmo, James Island Station, Lexington-Downtown, Mount Pleasant, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach Main Office, Newberry, Orangeburg, Seneca, Spartanburg, Summerville Main Office, Sumter Main Office, Union and Walterboro.
Comments