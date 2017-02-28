Whale Branch alum Dee Delaney to finish college career at Miami

After joining the Long Gray Line, Dee Delaney’s next stop will be Hurricane country.
The Citadel’s FCS All-American defensive back from Whale Branch, set to graduate in May, announced Tuesday that he’ll enroll at the University of Miami for his final college football season. He immediately becomes eligible for the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer.
“This has been a tough decision for me,” Delaney said in an open letter to The Citadel community, “but I thought long and hard about it and feel like I am making the right decision for me.”
Delaney was a consensus FCS All-American in 2016, with four selections that included the Walter Camp Foundation and Associated Press. Both the Camp Foundation and STATS made him a repeat choice from the 2015 season.
The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the past two Southern Conference titles, a first in school history. With Delaney holding down one corner, the Bulldogs ranked among the nation’s top 10 in fewest first downs allowed (177) and third-down defense (30.1 percent).
“I appreciate everything Dee Delaney has done representing The Citadel,” coach Brent Thompson said in a statement.
“The pursuit of Dee from one of the most visible and historic programs in college football is a testament to his work ethic and development over the last four years at The Citadel. We were supportive of Dee while he came to this difficult decision, and we will be cheering for him next season.”
The 6-foot-1 cornerback leaves tied for No. 2 on The Citadel’s all-time interceptions list with 13, including six this past season. He also ranks fourth in career pass breakups, having started 36 of 37 games in his three years.
Multiple NFL scouting services currently list Delaney among the nation’s top 20 cornerbacks in the 2018 draft class.
“I remember my first game I was so nervous,” Delaney said, “but the coaches were behind me 100 percent. They always had confidence in me, and that was something as a young player I really needed.”
The Hurricanes must replace three starting defensive backs from last season, who also happen to be three of their top four tacklers during 2016. As a team, UM’s eight interceptions were just two more than Delaney had on his own.
“I am very grateful for everything I have learned here and will continue to grow as an athlete and a person,” Delaney said. “The Citadel has truly helped me mature and become a better man. The things The Citadel has taught me will never be erased, and I can say have made me a better person.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
