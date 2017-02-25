Watson not sold on parallels to Prescott but hopes to match success

Deshaun Watson, a two-time winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, understands why some NFL scouts liken him to the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year.
The former Clemson star, one of four O’Brien recipients recognized this past week at the Fort Worth Club, isn’t sure he’d draw a parallel between himself and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. But he’d like to follow a similar path as the fellow dual-threat quarterback from the college ranks who led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season mark as a rookie starter on his way to league-wide honors.
“People may look at that. But … I wouldn’t go off what Dak did,” Watson said, reflecting on whether Prescott’s immediate impact as a fourth-round pick might impact his own draft stock in April. “I’m not Dak Prescott. I’m not with the Cowboys. I’m Deshaun Watson, coming from Clemson.
“Scouts have their opinions but, really, those guys aren’t the ones making the call. The way I approach it and look at it is, football is football. It’s a copycat league at every level. Everybody is pretty much doing things the same way.”
Watson, who led Clemson to last year’s national championship with a 35-31 victory over top-ranked Alabama, capped his final college season with more accolades and more passing yards (4,593) than Prescott did in his final season at Mississippi State. Once with Dallas, an injury to Tony Romo paved the path to Prescott’s emergence.
Bucky Brooks, an NFL.com draft analyst and former regional college scout for the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, draws a parallel between Watson (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and Prescott (6-2, 226) because of Watson’s abilities to raise his performance on the big stage: arguably Prescott’s defining trait in his rookie season.
Watson, who has been projected as high as a top-10 pick and as low as a second-rounder by draft analysts, expects to be taken long before pick No. 135, the one the Cowboys used last year on Prescott, when the 2017 NFL Draft unfolds in Philadelphia.
Regardless of where he falls, Watson said he hopes to make a similar impact to Prescott as an NFL rookie and believes he has the skill set and intangibles necessary to do that. Jim McMahon, a former NFL standout and winner of the 2016 O’Brien Legends Award, said Watson passes the eye test with him.
“You have to have two abilities these days,” said McMahon, a dropback passer who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl title in the 1985 season. “The way the game is going, you’ve got to have athletic people out there at every position, not just quarterback. Just watching him play, I thought, ‘The kid’s got skills. He’s got smarts.’ I think he’s got a real bright future.
“I just hope he gets drafted to a team that’s got a good offensive coordinator and a good offensive line. You don’t want to be behind some of these (NFL) lines.”
Watson will have a chance to elevate his draft stock during workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Watson said Monday he’ll take part in all activities.
“That’s the plan. Run, throw, meetings, everything,” Watson said.
Asked where he expects to be selected, Watson said he prefers to believe the chatter about a possible top-10 pick. But he admitted: “I have no idea. You hear so much stuff. … Whatever happens, happens.”
He said he’s prepared to back up the words of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who told reporters at the Senior Bowl that any NFL team that passes on Watson would be remembered in the same light as an NBA team “passing on Michael Jordan” in the 1984 NBA draft.
“That’s a great compliment from a great man. That’s his opinion and that’s how he feels toward me and I really appreciate it,” Watson said of Swinney’s support. “We’ll see what happens. He’s the one that was around me for three years, every day. He really knows who I am. He’s not going to sugar-coat or lie about anything.”
