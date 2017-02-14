Gamecocks promote THA alum to director of football operations

Longtime USC football administrator Robbie Liles, a Thomas Heyward Academy graduate, is the program’s new director of football operations as Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp shuffles his administrative staff following the departure of Jamie Speronis.
Liles, entering his 17th year at South Carolina, previously served as the director of player personnel, director of recruiting, director of high school relations and recruiting graduate assistant. Liles graduated from USC in 2001.
Directors of operations typically handle team’s travel schedules as well as manage several other administrative functions.
“I’m excited to move Robbie into this role,” Muschamp said in a statement released by the school. “He has been a key member of the Gamecocks’ football staff for many years and, in his new role, will be assisted by Kim Fields in the day-to-day operations and logistics of the program.”
Liles’ position will be filled by Matt Lindsey, 25, who has been with the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons. Before being the Eagles college scouting coordinator, Liles assisted in football recruiting for Alabama while an undergraduate at the school.
“Matt has a complete understanding of our operation from a recruiting standpoint,” Muschamp said. “He worked for four years in the recruiting department at Alabama and has now added the experience of working in the NFL. He will be a valuable addition to our staff.”
The Gamecocks also have hired Corey Miller, a former Tennessee defensive lineman, as an assistant in the strength and conditioning program.
