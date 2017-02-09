South Carolina impresses 2018 WR, longtime friend of Jake Bentley

Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) will be one of the state's leading prospects in 2018, coming off a season of 61 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. USC is one of his offers, and he's been friends with Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley since middle school.
It's Bentley's presence and the progress the offense made when he became quarterback the second half of last season that impressed Gregory and has him thinking of one day joining his old friend.
"They want to keep all the good in-state guys in the state and I'm one of the guys that can help they build up the program," said Gregory of what he hears from Gamecock recruiter Bobby Bentley. "They are a good school and I'm really looking into them, but I'm open to anything. I feel like they are headed in the right direction. They've definitely got the talent around and I feel like in a couple of years they are going to do something big."
Gregory is not sure if he'll attend South Carolina’s junior day later this month. He went to Kentucky in January. He also has offers from N.C. State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Marshall and Cincinnati. Gregory said he'd like to make his commitment decision this summer.
Comments