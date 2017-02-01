Football

February 1, 2017 12:58 PM

Gamecocks add a quarterback

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina has added a quarterback for the upcoming season.

Drew Dinsmore of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Ga., announced plans Wednesday to walk on with the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound three-star prospect had offers from Cornell and Eastern Kentucky.

As a walk-on, South Carolina won’t publicly acknowledge Dinsmore’s commitment until he enrolls at school.

The Gamecocks signed Wren High quarterback Jay Urich in its 2017 class.

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pendleton DE Brad Johnson explains why he picked the Gamecocks

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos