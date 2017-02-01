Football

February 1, 2017 10:09 AM

Welcome back, Javon: Gamecocks get Kinlaw back in the fold

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Jones County Junior College and former Goose Creek defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw all but announced his pledge for South Carolina as he left his official visit on Sunday afternoon.

The highly-rated prospect made it official Wednesday

Kinlaw announced a commitment to South Carolina from Jones County in Mississippi. He’d been down to the Gamecocks and Southern California after eliminating Alabama from consideration.

Kinlaw (6-6, 330) committed to the Gamecocks before signing day last year, but didn’t qualify and went to Mississippi for junior college. He kept the pledge to USC until November but then opened things up.

At Jones County, Kinlaw had 26 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in eight games.

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

Phil Kornblut breaks down the commitment of Javon Kinlaw to the South Carolina football team.

Sports Videos