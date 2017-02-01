Welcome back, Javon: Gamecocks get Kinlaw back in the fold

Jones County Junior College and former Goose Creek defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw all but announced his pledge for South Carolina as he left his official visit on Sunday afternoon.
The highly-rated prospect made it official Wednesday
Kinlaw announced a commitment to South Carolina from Jones County in Mississippi. He’d been down to the Gamecocks and Southern California after eliminating Alabama from consideration.
Kinlaw (6-6, 330) committed to the Gamecocks before signing day last year, but didn’t qualify and went to Mississippi for junior college. He kept the pledge to USC until November but then opened things up.
At Jones County, Kinlaw had 26 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in eight games.
#spursup!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kC4r9dUlma— Javon KinlawFYO™ (@9_thegreat) February 1, 2017
