Damani Staley signs with Gamecocks

Clemson's new Football Operations Building features: Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, recruiting war room, movie theater and more.
The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson South Carolina on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.
The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game. The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.
The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, January 14, 2017, after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.