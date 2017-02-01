Damani Staley signs with Gamecocks

Ridge View's Damani Staley is officially part of the South Carolina 2017 signing class.
tdominick@thestate.com

Football

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson South Carolina on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.

Football

Clemson celebrates championship team with parade

The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, January 14, 2017, after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.

Sports Videos