Football

January 25, 2017 9:23 PM

ESPN coming to South Carolina for Signing Day

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina will be under a national spotlight on signing day next week.

USC has been selected as one of 16 programs to have an ESPN reporter going live from campus next Wednesday. Tony Barnhart of the SEC Network will be the face of the coverage in Columbia as the Gamecocks staff looks to lock down Will Muschamp’s first full class.

The Gamecocks class is currently ranked 20th in the 247Sports composite, seventh in the SEC. They are still trying to hold on to cornerback Jamyest Williams, who has been getting the full press from Georgia before an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New photos: South Carolina's Football Operations Center

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos