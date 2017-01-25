ESPN coming to South Carolina for Signing Day

South Carolina will be under a national spotlight on signing day next week.
USC has been selected as one of 16 programs to have an ESPN reporter going live from campus next Wednesday. Tony Barnhart of the SEC Network will be the face of the coverage in Columbia as the Gamecocks staff looks to lock down Will Muschamp’s first full class.
News: Les Miles to serve as guest analyst on ESPNU Signing Day Special; More than 11 consecutive hours of coverage https://t.co/WiHow3Jt3k pic.twitter.com/0XmQO9jN1o— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 25, 2017
The Gamecocks class is currently ranked 20th in the 247Sports composite, seventh in the SEC. They are still trying to hold on to cornerback Jamyest Williams, who has been getting the full press from Georgia before an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.
