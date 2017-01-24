Report: Scott Spurrier set to leave South Carolina football

The last Spurrier has reportedly left South Carolina’s football staff.
According to a report from 247Sports, Gamecocks analyst Scott Spurrier, son of former Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier, will join the USF staff under new coach Charlie Strong.
Scott Spurrier was a walk-on receiver for his father. He joined the staff in a quality control role in 2014 and stayed on when Will Muschamp took over.
Steve Spurrier left the team in the middle of the 2015 season after winning 86 of his 135 games. Son Steve Jr. spent six seasons as the Gamecocks’ wide receiver coach, recently joining the Western Kentucky staff under Mike Sanford Jr.
