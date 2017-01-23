Football

January 23, 2017 12:13 AM

Report: Clemson set to hire defensive line coach

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson is set to hire Jacksonville State assistant Todd Bates as its new defensive line coach, according to a report from Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.

Bates will replace defensive ends coach Marion Hobby, who was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, as well as defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks, who is retiring.

Bates spent three seasons at Jacksonville State after previously coaching at East Central Community College.

He played college football at Alabama from 2001-04 and played defensive end for the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and 2006.

