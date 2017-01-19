Tigers’ Boulware sticks it to Desmond Howard with trophy tattoo

The lesson here, Ben Boulware doesn’t forget.
The Clemson linebacker tweeted Tuesday just how long his memory lasts.
He pointed to a quote from ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, calling the Tigers’ linebackers the team’s Achilles’ heel. Coming off the team’s first national title in 35 years, Boulware got a tattoo of the trophy, on the back of his heel.
.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017
Boulware was an emotional leader for the Tigers and in his final season won a share of the ACC Defensive Players of the Year award and Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.
