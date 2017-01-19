Football

January 19, 2017 12:32 AM

Tigers’ Boulware sticks it to Desmond Howard with trophy tattoo

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The lesson here, Ben Boulware doesn’t forget.

The Clemson linebacker tweeted Tuesday just how long his memory lasts.

He pointed to a quote from ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, calling the Tigers’ linebackers the team’s Achilles’ heel. Coming off the team’s first national title in 35 years, Boulware got a tattoo of the trophy, on the back of his heel.

Boulware was an emotional leader for the Tigers and in his final season won a share of the ACC Defensive Players of the Year award and Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos