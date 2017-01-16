Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks to retire on top

Clemson assistant Dan Brooks, who was named the AFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year this season, is retiring, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced at Clemson’s national championship celebration on Saturday.
Swinney said the 65-year-old decided he wanted to go out on top and leave after Clemson’s national title.
“There has never been a coach that has been more committed or cares about his players more than Dan Brooks. Ever,” Swinney said. “Dan is 65 and decided he wants to retire and go out on top. I tried to talk him out of it, but this is what he wants to do. Dan Brooks, you deserve this brother. You deserve this.”
Brooks served as the associate head coach and defensive tackles coach for the Tigers. He has been at Clemson since 2009 after previously spending 15 seasons at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer.
