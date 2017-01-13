Football

January 13, 2017 2:03 PM

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney wins Bear Bryant Award

From Staff Reports

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday night. The presentation was made in Houston, Texas. Swinney also won the award last year and is the first two-time winner of the Bear Bryant Award.

Swinney led Clemson to the National Championship on Monday night with a 35-31 victory against previously No. 1-ranked Alabama. It was Clemson’s first win over the nation’s No. 1 ranked team and it gave Clemson a 14-1 record, tied for the most victories in Clemson and FBS history.

The win against Alabama was Clemson’s fifth this year over top 25 teams, including wins over No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Louisville. Clemson defeated six teams that finished in the final top 25 of the AP poll, a school record.

Swinney has been named a National Coach of the Year in four of the last six years. He won the Bobby Dodd Award in 2011, was the FCA National Coach of the Year in 2013 and was named by numerous organizations in 2015, including the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos