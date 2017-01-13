Clemson’s Watson becomes first repeat Manning Award winner

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s college career is over, but he continues to add to his impressive list of accomplishments.
The Offensive MVP of the national championship game was named the Manning Award winner on Thursday, the second straight year he has won the award. Watson is the first repeat winner.
The award is presented to the top college quarterback in the nation and is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration postseason play. It was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, and it is voted on by local and national media members, as well as the Mannings.
“It’s an honor to be able to receive this award again and be able to hang out with the Manning family in New Orleans,” Watson said during a teleconference. “Last year was a great time and I know this year’s going to be even better. I’m looking forward to it.”
In addition to winning the Manning award twice, Watson also was named the Davey O’Brien Award winner in December for the second consecutive season. That award is presented to the nation’s top quarterback.
Watson also was named a Heisman finalist each of the past two seasons.
Watson capped off his Clemson career by passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 43 yards and a score against the nation’s top defense, Alabama, to lift the Tigers to their first national title since 1981.
Watson found Hunter Renfrow open on the right side of the field for a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining.
He finished the season with 4,593 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with seven interceptions while adding 629 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.
Watson announced after the national title game that he will enter the NFL draft.
He said Thursday his plan is to relax for a week before beginning to train in California. He will train with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer.
Watson has been invited to the Senior Bowl but is unsure if he will attend.
“I have some down time now and will start back up next week preparing,” he said. “Everything’s looking good and smooth. Right now I’m relaxing and enjoying my time off for a week and I’ll start back up next week.”
