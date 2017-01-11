Clemson’s Deshaun Watson turning pro

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is going out on top.
The Georgia native announced after Monday’s national championship game that he will enter the NFL Draft after leading the Tigers to a 35-31 win over Alabama.
Watson passed for 420 yards and had four total touchdowns in his final college game, ending his career with another impressive performance against the nation’s top defense while delivering Clemson its first national championship since 1981.
“I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang,” Watson said. “I’ve enjoyed the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget.”
Last season Watson passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns against the Crimson Tide in a 45-40 loss in the title game.
Watson finishes his college career 32-3 as a starter.
The four touchdowns he accounted for ups his season total to 50, breaking the Clemson record that he previously set last season.
He passed for 41 touchdowns on the year, breaking an ACC record that was previously held by Florida State’s Jameis Winston.
“This guy, his class, his humility, this was his Heisman tonight, and this was really what he wanted. This is what he came to Clemson to do,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s just been an unbelievable player, preparer, leader, and ambassador for this university.”
