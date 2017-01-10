Tigers on top of the world, win title and avenge loss to Tide

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stated leading up to the national championship game the Tigers would only win if they were able to knock out the champs, Alabama, not just knock them down.
With one second remaining, Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow delivered the finishing blow.
Watson connected with Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second on the clock as the Tigers topped Alabama 35-31 to win their first national title since 1981.
“I walked up to my offensive line, my receivers and said, ‘Let’s be legendary, let’s be great,’ ” Watson said.
The victory came one year after Clemson lost a heartbreaker to the Crimson Tide 45-40 in Arizona.
Watson was magical in the win, passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns against the nation’s top-ranked defense. He also rushed for 43 yards and a score.
Clemson trailed 24-14 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Alabama 21-7 in the final period.
Watson found Mike Williams for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 14 minutes remaining, and Clemson took its first lead of the game, 28-24, at the 4:38 mark.
Alabama answered when Jalen Hurts scored on a 30-yard run to put the Crimson Tide ahead 31-28.
Watson and the Tigers got the ball back with 2 minutes remaining, and orchestrated a nine-play, 68-yard drive that will go down in history.
Watson spread the ball around to all his playmakers as Renfrow, Williams, Jordan Leggett and Deon Cain each had more than 90 receiving yards. Renfrow led the way with 10 grabs for 92 yards and two scores.
Clemson’s defense got off to a slow start as Bo Scarbrough had touchdown runs of 25 and 37 yards in the first 20 minutes of the game to give Alabama a 14-0 lead. However, it settled in and held the Crimson Tide to 376 total yards. Clemson finished with 511.
Wayne Gallman and Watson each rushed for a touchdown.
Turning point
Watson found Renfrow in the right side of the end zone for a touchdown that will be played over and over in Clemson for years to come.
Star of the game
Deshaun Watson: He kept getting knocked down and kept getting back up. For the second consecutive year, he put together a masterful performance against the nation’s best defense, finishing with 463 total yards and four total touchdowns.
How they scored
First Quarter
BAMA_Scarbrough 25 run (Griffith kick), 9:23
Second Quarter
BAMA_Scarbrough 37 run (Griffith kick), 10:42
CLE_Watson 8 run (Huegel kick), 6:09
Third Quarter
BAMA_FG Griffith 27, 12:25
CLE_Renfrow 24 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), 7:10
BAMA_Howard 68 pass from Hurts (Griffith kick), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
CLE_M.Williams 4 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), 14:00
CLE_Gallman 1 run (Huegel kick), 4:38
BAMA_Hurts 30 run (Griffith kick), 2:07
CLE_Renfrow 2 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :01
CLE
BAMA
First downs
31
16
Rushes-yards
43-91
33-221
Passing
420
155
Comp-Att-Int
36-57-0
14-32-0
Return Yards
133
66
Punts-Avg.
9-37.33
10-41.5
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-0
Penalties-Yards
3-35
9-82
Time of Possession
34:44
25:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Clemson, Gallman 18-46, Watson 22-43, Fuller 1-3, A.Scott 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Alabama, Scarbrough 16-93, Hurts 9-63, A.Stewart 1-25, D.Harris 5-24, Jacobs 2-16.
PASSING_Clemson, Watson 36-56-0-420, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Hurts 13-31-0-131, A.Stewart 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING_Clemson, Renfrow 10-92, M.Williams 8-94, Leggett 7-95, Cain 5-94, Gallman 3-39, A.Scott 3-6. Alabama, Ridley 5-36, Howard 4-106, A.Stewart 2-12, Scarbrough 2-7, D.Harris 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Comments