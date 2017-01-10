Tigers on top of the world, win title and avenge loss to Tide

0:59 Clemson students react to touchdown that takes lead over Alabama in National Championship Pause

2:29 Clemson's road to the national championship game

1:00 Beaufort warming shelter attracts more than expected

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

1:20 Beaufort County Council stalls Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks