SC man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience

Lake Wylie resident Dan Benish — a member of Clemson University's 1982 national championship football team and former NFL player — is hoping his nephew and current Clemson football offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, will take home the national championship title in Alabama. Benish moved to York County to be closer to friends and die-hard Clemson fans he met in 1979 while playing for the Tigers.
Tracy Kimball / The (Rock Hill) Herald

Football

Rollin' toward the Tide: Clemson 'dominant' in blowout of Ohio State

The Clemson football team is a 6.5-point underdog against Alabama in the National Championship Game, to be played Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After the Tigers' 31-0 win over Ohio State on New Year's Eve, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called his team's defensive effort "indescribable," while labeling the overall performance just what it was: "dominant."

Sports Videos