SC man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience

Lake Wylie resident Dan Benish — a member of Clemson University's 1982 national championship football team and former NFL player — is hoping his nephew and current Clemson football offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, will take home the national championship title in Alabama. Benish moved to York County to be closer to friends and die-hard Clemson fans he met in 1979 while playing for the Tigers.