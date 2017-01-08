A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

The Clemson football team is a 6.5-point underdog against Alabama in the National Championship Game, to be played Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After the Tigers' 31-0 win over Ohio State on New Year's Eve, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called his team's defensive effort "indescribable," while labeling the overall performance just what it was: "dominant."