Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney participates in the head coaches news conference inside the Tampa Convention Center Sunday.
Rollin' toward the Tide: Clemson 'dominant' in blowout of Ohio State

The Clemson football team is a 6.5-point underdog against Alabama in the National Championship Game, to be played Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After the Tigers' 31-0 win over Ohio State on New Year's Eve, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called his team's defensive effort "indescribable," while labeling the overall performance just what it was: "dominant."

