Whale Branch product Dee Delaney named to 2 more All-America teams

Add two more All-America honors for The Citadel cornerback Dee Delaney, both coming as repeat selections.
The former Whale Branch ace once again was named All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and STATS, increasing his total to four lists that have him among the nation’s best 11 FCS defenders. He was named to the Associated Press first team last week, adding similar honors from College Sports Madness.
Delaney’s six interceptions, including two in the Bulldogs’ FCS playoff loss to Wofford, led the Southern Conference and tied for third in the nation. That followed a five-interception season in 2015 that landed him on the Camp and STATS All-America teams.
The 6-foot-1 junior also recorded 14 pass breakups, 35 tackles and one fumble recovery. That helped the Bulldogs rank among the nation’s top 10 in fewest first downs allowed (177) and third-down defense (30.1 percent).
“Dee had a lot of ability and raw talent, but has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Citadel coach Brent Thompson said earlier this month. “He is an NFL prospect who has the ability to play at that level if he continues to develop his skills.”
Multiple NFL scouting services currently list Delaney among the nation’s top 20 junior cornerbacks.
Delaney has started 36 of 37 games in his three seasons. His career total of 13 interceptions is tied for second on The Citadel’s all-time list, five off the program record, and 32 career pass breakups are No. 4 in Bulldogs annals.
