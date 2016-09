The biggest star in college football by just about everyone's account, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, is in the Lowcountry this weekend for the annual All-American Football Camp run by Hilton Head Island High School head coach B.J. Payne. The camp kicked off Friday night, May 20, 2016, and runs through Sunday. Last season, Watson -- who as you'll see is very much at ease mentoring youngsters -- a Heisman Trophy finalist, became the first quarterback in Football Bowl Subdivision history to pass for more than 4,000 yards (4,104) and rush for more than 1,000 (1,105) in the same season. Among the other big names at this year's camp, Hilton Head High graduate Poona Ford, who's playing his college ball at the University of Texas.