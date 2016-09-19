Football

Gamecocks defense bends but doesn’t break to perfection vs. ECU

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp seemed to grow more animated as he got deeper into the topic.

No, he didn’t care about how often East Carolina got into South Carolina’s red zone. He didn’t care because he doesn’t care about total yardage. Per-play numbers matter. Points matter. Wins matter.

In some ways, those empty statistical totals show the game plan worked.

The 519 yards came at 5.7 yards a play, and the six red zone trips produced only nine points. More importantly, ECU had only four plays longer than 17 yards, none longer than 28.

“That’s the key,” Muschamp said. “They don’t big-play you, they can’t beat you. Because when they get in the red zone, they struggle to run the ball.”

ECU averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Muschamp said the team’s zones constrict as opponents reach the red zone, and a bend-but-don’t-break approach was in full effect.

The group had four sacks and forced three turnovers.

Muschamp added that South Carolina rolled its coverage toward wide receiver Zay Jones on third downs, and they held the dynamic pass catcher to no play longer than 15 yards.

“I think they had three explosive plays,” Muschamp said. “An offense like that? With 90-something snaps? Three explosive plays and you hold them to 5.7 yards per play. That is an outstanding defensive performance.”

Game stats

ECU

SC

First downs

35

13

Rushes-yards

34-123

25-117

Passing

400

195

Comp-Att-Int

44-57-2

16-28-0

Return Yards

38

80

Punts-Avg.

2-41.5

5-37.6

Fumbles-Lost

2-2

0-0

Penalties-Yards

8-75

7-65

Time of Possession

38:25

21:35

By the numbers

80: Yards on kick return to open game by A.J. Turner, which led to a USC touchdown.

4: ECU turnovers, including three in the red zone – two interceptions and one fumbles recovery.

11: Tackles for a loss recorded by the USC defense.

121: Rushing yards by USC, up from the 34 they totaled against Mississippi State last Saturday.

20: Points for USC against the Pirates, a season high.

80,384: Fan attendance for the home opener at Williams-Brice stadium.

- Carson Mason

