Boulware sparks Clemson D vs. S.C. State despite missing game

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware didn’t play in the Tigers’ 59-0 win over S.C. State on Saturday, but according to safety Jadar Johnson, the senior played a big role in Clemson recording the shutout.
Johnson said after Clemson’s narrow 30-24 win over Troy, Boulware called a defensive meeting to try to refocus the unit. The Tigers responded by holding S.C. State to 102 total yards, despite Boulware missing the game with an ankle injury.
“He’s really like the quarterback of the defense. He calls the shots,” Johnson said. “He’s a great leader. He’s real vocal. He knows what needs to be said and when it needs to be said. He saw the stuff going on and called the meeting.”
Johnson added Boulware said Clemson’s defense wasn’t playing up to its potential.
“The message was lock in and pay attention to details, don’t take anything lightly,” Johnson said. “It was really the basics but sometimes you’ve got to go back over them.”
Boulware is expected to return to the field Thursday at Georgia Tech. He is practicing full-go, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his Sunday teleconference.
INJURY UPDATE
While Clemson will get Boulware back this week, defensive end Austin Bryant will miss the game, Swinney said. Bryant was injured during fall camp.
The original goal was for Bryant to return for Thursday’s game.
Swinney added that senior reserve receiver Adrien Dunn tore his ACL against the Bulldogs, while Denzel Johnson tweaked his hamstring. Johnson’s status for the Georgia Tech game will be determined later this week.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was Clemson’s Offensive Player of the Game after going 12 for 15 for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson and Ray-Ray McCloud were the Special Teams Players of the Game. Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, while McCloud returned three punts for 56 yards.
The Defensive Player of the Week award was given to every player on Clemson’s defense that finished with a winning grade.
STAYING FRESH
Clemson was able to rest several key players during its blowout win over the weekend. The Tigers played five quarterbacks in the game, with Watson only playing a handful of series.
Running back Wayne Gallman had seven carries, while several of Clemson’s defensive starters also got to rest. Star defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Carlos Watkins played only 12 plays each.
“That part of it is good that we got through the game relatively healthy and were able to play a lot of guys,” Swinney said.
Comments