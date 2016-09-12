Gamecocks might look to QB change to spark stagnant offense

South Carolina’s coaches have been pleased with senior quarterback Perry Orth’s play this season. Orth might lose his starting job anyway.
The Gamecocks have to do something to spark their offense, and that might mean starting freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain in place Orth this week.
“That position affects everybody,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Sunday, one day after his team fell 27-14 to Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
Orth played the entire first half against the Bulldogs, finishing with 83 passing yards on 9 of 17 passing as the Gamecocks gained only 90 yards. McIlwain took all the second half snaps. He threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 17 yards, and the Gamecocks gained 153 yards.
“We needed to get a little spark, and we did move the ball a little better in the second half,” Muschamp said.
It should be noted South Carolina gained 163 yards on two drives late in the fourth quarter when Mississippi State was playing a conservative defense in order to protect a large lead.
“We will see how both those guys practice and continue to evaluate the situation,” Muschamp said. “Brandon did some good things when he was in there, and Perry did some nice things as well. We have to play better around them. We will look at it.”
Asked if he would consider a change just for change’s sake in order to shake up a stagnant offense, Muschamp replied, “No doubt.”
The Gamecocks (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) take on East Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. It’ll be the first home game of Muschamp’s South Carolina career.
South Carolina is last in the SEC in offense after two weeks. The Gamecocks are averaging 275.5 yards per game, and they ranked No. 125 in the nation in rushing yards per carry (2.46 yards). McIwain ranks 12th in the conference in passer rating, and Orth ranks 13th.
Orth called McIlwain’s effort in the second half against Mississippi State “exceptional.”
“He’s a very talented kid,” Orth said. “I was very proud of the way he came out and played.”
It was during the fourth game of the season last year that the Gamecocks turned to a four-star freshman at quarterback to provide a spark. That time it was Lorenzo Nunez, who won his first start against UCF and then lost at Missouri before giving way to Orth. Nunez’s now a wide receiver for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina’s players have no problem with McIlwain leading the offense despite his youth, senior center Alan Knott said.
“We treat him just like any other player,” Knott said. “Just like any other guy back there telling us what to do.”
ECU at USC
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network; Radio: 106.5 & 99.1 FM
