Several Clemson freshmen could receive first action against Troy

Clemson played a handful of freshmen in its season opener at Auburn, but Dabo Swinney would like to get several more young guys extended playing time in the Tigers’ home opener Saturday against Troy.
Clemson played eight true freshmen or redshirt freshmen last weekend, a number that was less than Swinney had hoped for.
You can expect several more underclassmen to play early and often against the Trojans.
“That was probably one of the biggest disappointments for me. I did a poor job of managing our personnel like I wanted to,” Swinney said. “Again, first game, very difficult place, and I am going to do a better job of that. In fact, I apologized to some of the guys. It is frustrating to me to have some guys that deserve to play that don’t get the opportunity to get in there.”
Don’t be surprised to see running back Tavien Feaster and receivers Diondre Overton and Cornell Powell receive their first playing time against Troy.
Swinney also would like to see sophomore OL Justin Falcinelli, LB J.D. Davis and DT Albert Huggins play extended roles, as well as junior OL Maverick Morris.
“That’s an area we’ve got to do a better job of. I’ve got to manage that a whole lot better,” he said. “You’ve got to develop your team for the long haul.”
One freshman who did play in Clemson’s opener was linebacker Tre Lamar. The 6-3, 240-pounder finished with three tackles, including a sack against Auburn.
While Lamar was thankful for the playing time he received, he said several guys were upset they did not see the field.
Even though Swinney and other Clemson coaches and players have praised Troy, Clemson should get the opportunity to give several backups and newcomers extended playing time against the Trojans.
Troy finished 4-8 and lost 78.8 percent of its rushing yards and 70.3 percent of its receiving yards from last year.
The Trojans are 1-19 all-time against nationally ranked opponents, with the only win being a home victory over Missouri in 2004.
Troy’s defense allowed more than 28 points and more than 390 yards of total offense in 2015, and Clemson’s offense is likely to get back on track after a bit of a down week at Auburn.
“I just want to see us get better,” Swinney said. “I just want to see us grow our strengths and improve our weaknesses, develop our team. Just get better. See us improve. Find a way to win. That’s the bottom line.”
