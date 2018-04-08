USC Beaufort baseball rallies for doubleheader sweep

Kelvin Brito’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh gave USC Beaufort a 13-12 win over St. Joseph on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Sand Sharks won the opener, 7-6, and won three of four in the series.
USC Beaufort trailed 11-3 in the sixth inning but scored 10 runs over the final two innings. Charlie McGinnis homered to lead off the comeback in the sixth inning. Brito finished with three RBI. Noah Matthews, Cole Hamilton and Chris Vazquez each had two RBI in the win.
Zac Burke pitched 1/3 of an inning for the win.
In the opener, the Sand Sharks trailed 6-3 going into the fifth but got within 6-5 on Brito’s two-run homer. Vazquez capped the comeback with a two-run single scoring Hamilton and Tristan Triplett.
Wyatt McCampbell picked up the win in relief and Burke got the save.
USCB will take to the road to face Brewton-Parker College Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
USC Beaufort drops doubleheader to Southeastern
Southeastern swept USC Beaufort, 4-2, 6-0 on Saturday.
Kaitlyn O’Hearn hit a two-run homer in the opener for the Sand Sharks.
