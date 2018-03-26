USC Beaufort roundup: Sand Shark softball splits weekend games

The USC Beaufort softball team went 2-2 in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend.
The Sand Sharks swept Ava Maria, 7-0, 1-0 on Saturday, before losing to No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett College, 8-3, 11-2, on Sunday. USC Beaufort is 24-11 overall, 4-4 in conference play.
USCB travels to Coastal Georgia for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
In Saturday’s opener, Abby Pac pitched a complete-game three-hitter. Taylor Boykin had three hits and two RBI.
In the night cap, Canyon Crosby struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. Kaitlyn O’Hearn drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
BASEBALL
Sand Sharks fall to St. Thomas
St. Thomas University swept USC Beaufort in a three-game series Friday and Saturday.
St. Thomas won 12-3 on Friday and then a doubleheader, 10-0, 7-3, on Saturday. The Sand Sharks are 13-15 on the season.
Chris Vazquez led the Sand Sharks; offense with four hits. USCB hosts Edward Waters in a doubleheader on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Sand Sharks compete in UNF Spring Break Invitational
The USCB Track and Field team traveled to University of North Florida in the UNF Spring Break Invitational at Hodges Stadium, where several Sand Sharks dropped personal bests and qualified for nationals.
Prince Simmons and Darryl Dunham went toe-to-toe in the men's 400 meter dash. Both runners eclipsed the USCB record of 48.95, set by Dunham a year ago. In the end, though, Simmons caught the finish line first and in so doing set the new USCB men's 400 meter dash record with a time of 48.65. Dunham was right behind him with a time of 48.88.
Senior Betsy Douglas hit the “B” standard in the women’s 1,500 meter run. Douglas finished with a time of 4:38.24 to put herself in place to compete on the national stage in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in late May.
Joining Douglas in qualifying, was Jhari Williams, who reached the “A” standard in the women's 200 meter dash with a time of 24.54.
