USC Beaufort baseball splits doubleheader with Warner

USC Beaufort scored eight runs in the eighth inning in defeating Warner University, 12-1, in the opening game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Warner won the second game, 18-7, to win the three-game series.
In the opener, Nick Delbianco and Chris Vazquez each had three RBI. Vazquez led the team with three hits while Cole Hamilton and Alex Murphy each had two.
Zach Hall allowed one run on two hits in five innings for the win.
Never miss a local story.
In the nightcap, Alex Murphy hit his sixth homer and drove in two runs. Cam Smith and Noah Matthews each had two RBI.
SOFTBALL
Sand Sharks swept by Webber International
Webber International took two from USC Beaufort, 6-2, 2-0, on Saturday.
In the opener, USCB jumped out to a 1-0 lead in first on Kayla Boyle’s RBI single. The Sand Sharks’ other run came in the sixth inning to get within 3-2. But Webber scored three times in the bottom of the sixth.
In the second game, Sabrina Hebding tossed a one-hitter for Webber International.
WOMEN’S GOLF
USCB in 10th at Lowcountry Intercollegiate
The USC Beaufort women’s golf team shot a 322 and is in 10th at the Lowcountry Intercollegiate at Moss Creek Golf Club.
Blanca Porta shot a 78 and is tied for 21st.
Comments