Former Coastal Carolina athlete inducted into Big South Hall of Fame

Former Coastal Carolina three-sport star Brooke Weisbrod, who is among the school’s best ever women’s basketball players, was one of four people inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
The induction ceremony was part of the league’s annual Spring Meetings Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner at The Marriott Resort in Hilton Head Island.
The other inductees were Collin Drafts, who played football at Charleston Southern from 2003-06, Anne Fontaine, who played volleyball and women’s basketball at Radford from 1990-95, and former Winthrop Director of Athletics Tom Hickman, who was the longest-tenured AD in Big South history with service from 1996-2016, during which the Eagles won 50 conference titles.
The inductions increase the Big South’s Hall of Fame membership to 65 former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors.
Weisbrod played at CCU from 1997-2001 and was named the 2001 NCAA Woman of the Year for South Carolina based on athletics, academic performance and community leadership.
She is currently a college basketball analyst for ESPN.
Weisbrod led Coastal Carolina to two of its three all-time Big South Women’s Basketball Championship game appearances in 1999 and 2000, and capped her career as the 2000-01 Big South Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
A two-time All-Conference selection (1999, 2001), Weisbrod was the 1997-98 Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year and earned Freshman of the Week honors four times that season.
In 2000-01, she was the league’s leader in scoring (531 points), points per game (19.7), field goals (188), field goals per game (6.96), steals (95) and steals per game (3.52).
She finished her career 14th on the Big South’s all-time scoring list with 1,401 points, fifth on the league’s all-time steals list with 281 and fifth on the conference’s all-time 3-point field goal chart with 151. Weisbrod is one of three players in Coastal Carolina basketball history with 1,000 points, 400 rebounds (432), 200 assists (286) and 200 steals, and remains the school’s all-time leader in steals while ranking sixth in field goals (512), seventh in points (1401) and eighth in assists (286).
She was voted to the Big South Women’s Basketball 2000-09 All-Decade Team and was a three-time member of the Big South Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team.
In addition, she played on Coastal’s 1998 Big South Softball championship squad as a freshman, batting .256 with four home runs in 40 games, and played on CCU’s women’s tennis team during her junior year. She was inducted into the Coastal Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
