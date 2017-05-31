Tanner: ‘No decision’ made on Holbrook’s future

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner spoke Wednesday afternoon in Destin, Fla., and said he has still not decided if Chad Holbrook will return as the Gamecocks baseball coach next season.
“No decision has been made,” Tanner told reporters.
Tanner confirmed that he will have a meeting with Holbrook when he returns from Florida to discuss the future of the program.
South Carolina missed the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years in 2017 after appearing in the postseason every year from 2000-2014.
Tanner also said that he met with Holbrook following the conclusion of the regular season prior to the SEC tournament.
When asked what the upcoming meeting with Holbrook will entail Tanner did not provide many details.
“As I always do at the end of the year I’ll be meeting with the coaches to have a formal evaluation period and that will take place in the near future,” he said.
